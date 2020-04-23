COVID-19: Britain starts vaccine trials on humans today



Britain is going to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine today (April 23). Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, as he argued that the government's strategy for fighting the disease had succeeded.





''In the long run, the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine,'' Hancock told a news conference.





''The UK is at the front of the global effort. We have put more money than any other country into a global search for a vaccine and, for all the efforts around the world, two of the leading vaccine developments are taking place here at home.''





The trials will be of a drug developed at Oxford University. Hancock said the government would give £20 million (S$35 million) to support the research.







The health secretary said the process for finding a vaccine would take ''trial and error,'' but he has told British scientists leading the search he would ''back them to the hilt and give them every resource they need'' in order to succeed.





''After all, the upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I am throwing everything at it,'' he said.





Chairman of British Medical Association Dr Chaand Nagpaul welcomed the announcement and said, "It's clearly positive that trials are commencing for coronavirus vaccine as having an effective vaccine is the best way to eradicate it.





I hope that there is co-operation with research across the world- to our collective efforts to develop a vaccine as soon as possible for it benefits all."

