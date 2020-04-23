Shakib slams media for highlighting his farmworkers' payment issue

Shakib Al Hasan



The cricket world witnessed a number of amazing performances by Bangladesh's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who loves to entertainment people with his aggressive all-rounder playing.







With many new records for Bangladesh under his belt, there are also a plenty of controversies with his name which often drub his amazing performance.







Recently around 200 workers from Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited - for crab and swamp eel - blocked the Munshiganj-Nildumur road in Shyam Nagar area of Satkhira district to protest unpaid wages on Monday.





The 14-acre farm in the Burigoalini area of the district is owned by the international cricketer. Due to the pandemic, business hit rock bottom and the shipments stopped in January. The farm shut and released 80 per cent of the work force.





Shakib's partner, Sahagir Hossain Pavel, had informed the workers that their dues would be cleared by April 30, but the workers took to the streets to protest mostly because of the financial stress.





Shakib though felt embarrassed in this incident has paid off the remaining dues of the employees but he brutally slammed journalists for highlighting the incident. In his official Facebook page Shakib said media played its part in blowing things out of proportion by failing to look into the situation with depth and integrity.





"Unfortunately, I realized that this story was blown out of proportion by the media who failed to look the same in depth and with integrity. It would have been better if they had tried to seek the truth rather than go for sensational headlines which was partly false and mostly misleading." Shakib said.







"I truly believe that the media have a strong role to play by verifying the truth and build their stories based on factual information or else they may end up hurting people like me for no apparent reason.







They could have easily raised the issue mentioning the overall scenario and every co-owners name rather than blaming me or mentioning me only. Neither me nor anyone else deserves false accusations of this nature. I earnestly hope that the media and journalists will take more care when reporting," he added.





He also blamed his farmworkers who gathered for a protest in Satkhira on Monday despite the COVID-19 lockdown. He also said he paid the due salaries of the workers from his own personal funds rather than waiting for the co-owners.





"Affair of a company which should have remained internal. I was very shocked to see the employees fail to wait till the end of the month as they had agreed or created so much unrest.







Like many others, I have been trying to gather funds for other people like them who are distressed under the current crisis so I'm confused as to why people would think I would deprive a handful of employees (and many more) of ours who have been paid regularly for over 3 years." Shakib said.







"However, as soon as I realized there was a serious issue, I resolved the situation by taking full responsibility to pay all the due salaries from my own personal funds and without any assistance from company funds or the co-owners. In any case, I believe this was an internal" he added,







According to Shakib's personal manager, Sahagir Hossain Pavel, former cricketer, was the manager of the farm owned by Shakib. After December, Shakib was not directly involved with the activities of the farm. Pavel was in charge of the overall affairs. But Shakib himself didn't know about this.





Earlier, Shakib's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir reacted violently to the Bangladeshi media and journalists after rumoursgalored that Shakib was returning to Dhaka in the midst of the Asia Cup tournament due to his daughter falling sick. She also criticized the news as 'Yellow Journalism'.





