Coronavirus: Global death toll now 184,217





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 184,217 on Thursday morning.

So far, 2,637,673 cases have been confirmed around the world after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,735,831 are currently being treated and 56,674 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 717,625 people have recovered.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 110 deaths and 3,772 cases.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

