Two people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kulaura upazila of the district.

Civil Surgeon Touhid Ahmed said a man and a woman tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. They were asked to stay in home quarantine as their condition is stable.

With this, three people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the district.





Of them, Sanchu Mia, 50, of Rajanagar upazila died on April 4.

