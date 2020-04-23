Former Cabinet Secretary Saadat Hussain dies









Dr Saadat Hussain, former Cabinet Secretary and PSC Chairman, died at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night. He was 73.





Shahzed Anam, son of Dr Saadat Hussain, told UNB that his father who had been suffering from kidney problems, high blood pressure and diabetes, passed away at United Hospital at 10:49 pm.





Meanwhile, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim expressed shock at the death of Dr Saadat Hussain, also a freedom fighter.

