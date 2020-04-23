Coronavirus: IEB launches telemedicine service









Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Wednesday launched free telemedicine service for all amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.





Any citizen can avail the service from 11am to 11pm from anywhere across the country by calling 09611888111, said a press release.





Thirty specialist doctors would provide the service free of cost.





If any patient wants to show his diagnosis report to doctor, he can send that as an attachment to [email protected] with the doctor’s name and code on the subject.





The doctor will look into the report and set further steps for the patient and let him know.





If anyone makes any unnecessary and unwanted call, the caller would be blacklisted and law enforcement agencies would be informed.









Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar launched the service through a videoconference.





IEB President and Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur presided over the videoconference.

