Kishoreganj reports 25 new coronavirus cases









Twenty-five people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday in Kishoreganj, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 166.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said samples of 101 people were sent for testing on Sunday and of those, the results of 95 people came on Wednesday. Twenty-five of the samples were positive.

Of the newly-infected people, four each are from Bajitpur upazila, Kuliarchar upazila and Nikli upazila, six from Bhairab upazila, three each from Tarail upazila and Sadar upazila and one from Pakundia upazila.

So far, the district has confirmed the death of three coronavirus patients. Selim Mia, 60 of Karimganj upazila, Nitai, 60 of district town and Mizan, 10 of Hossainpur upazila died on April 6 and April 17.





They tested positive for coronavirus after their death, the civil surgeon said.

