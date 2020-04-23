Coroanvirus: Seven more test positive in Bogura









Seven more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Bogura on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin announced the development on Thursday. He said the district has so far recorded 13 confirmed cases.

All of them are undergoing treatment at the isolation unit of Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital.

The new patients have recently returned to their village homes from Dhaka and other districts, said Dr Tuhin.

They are residents of Dhunat, Sonatala, Bogura, Sadar, Sariakandi and Dupchachia upazilas of the district.

