Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths, 414 cases





Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the death toll in the country to 127.





Besides, 414 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 4186.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the afternoon.





Earlier on Wednesday, Ten more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 120.





Besides, 390 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 3,772.





World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the fight against coronavirus pandemic will be a long one and that there’s no room for complacency.





Tedros on Wednesday said most countries are still in the very early stages of their epidemics, while some are now starting to see resurgence in cases.





Coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has so far infected nearly 2.5 million, and killed more than 160,000.





