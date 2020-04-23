Govt relief schemes benefit over 27.6m people: Ministry





More than 27 million people have been benefitted by relief schemes undertaken by the government to mitigate the sufferings of people amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry made the disclosure in a press release on Thursday.

“Of the 92,480 metric tonnes of rice allocated for 64 districts, 71,098 MT have so far been distributed. This has benefitted 6,090,090 families and 27.6 million people,” it said.





Tk 3,124 crore has been distributed among 3.5 million families across the country, covering 14.6 million people.

Apart from these, the total allocation for baby food assistants in all the districts is Tk 7.82 crore. Of them, Tk 5.31 crore was distributed among 13.9 million families.

The government distributed the assistance to mitigate suffering of people during the coronavirus crisis.





