BSTI asked to strengthen surveillance during Ramadan









Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday directed the Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institute (BSTI) to strengthen its surveillance to ensure safe food for people during Ramadan.





He also directed it to keep emergency services, including quality test of essential products, uninterrupted in any situation.





The minister came up with the directives at a meeting on ensuring safe and quality food products during Ramadan, proper implementation of incentive package announced by the Prime Minister for the industrial sector and implementation of the PM’s 31-point directive to combat coronavirus.





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was the special guest at the meeting.





Nurul Majid said the supply of safe food products should be ensured by increasing surveillance in various super shops and other food stores during Ramadan.





The BSTI has recently taken up awareness programmes on production and use of quality food products for all which should be expanded, the minister added.





He also advised the BSTI to keep sending warning letters to food-producing industries to produce and market quality products, create awareness through print and electronic media and mobile SMS.





Besides, the minister asked the BSTI to immediately publish test results through media of those products which are largely used during Iftar and Sehri.

