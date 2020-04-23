Provide relief to silent sufferers: Quader





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday urged the party activists to distribute relief materials among those who have lost their jobs but are shy to share their hardship.





“Find out those who’ve got unnerved after losing their jobs but cannot their bad condition…take relief materials to their homes,” he said while speaking at a videoconference at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office before the distribution of food items among the poor by its Sub-Committee on Relief.





Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, urged the activists to extend support to those who are in dire state due to the coronavirus fallout.





AL Presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, its relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nondi, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were, among others, present on the occasion.

