Closure of educational institutions extended until May 5

"All the educational institutions will remain closed until May 5 considering the situation," said Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry on Thursday.





Earlier in the day, the government extended general holidays until May 5, aiming to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.





Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the death toll in the country to 127.





Besides, 414 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 4186.

