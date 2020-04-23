Have to work together to address difficulties: Indian HC







Indian High Commission in Dhaka in collaboration with India-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI) organized a webinar to discuss ''challenges and the possible ways to facilitate bilateral trade and business between India- Bangladesh amidst the COVID-19 scenario'' on 23 April 2020.



High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das spoke to the industry leaders and conveyed that bilateral trade has been showing significant growth in the last few months and the truck exchanges at ICP Petrapole-Benapole showed positive trends in the month of March 2020.



She added that all stakeholders have to work together to tide over the difficulties being faced by business firms on both sides due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.



The High Commissioner expressed hope that given the excellent state of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, they will soon be able to take concrete steps to come over the present situation.







She also stated that the two governments are working together to fight the pandemic and with their resilient economies and robust business environment, both the countries will not only be able to deal with present challenges but also identify new opportunities.





Riva Ganguly Das urged the business leaders to come forward with innovative ideas in response to the emerging economic scenario.



It may be recalled that as follow up action of the announcement made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the video conference of SAARC leaders on 15 March 2020, a video conference of senior trade officials of SAARC countries, was held on 8 April 2020 to discuss the impact of travel restrictions and the larger Covid-19 situation on intra-regional trade.



Abdul Matlub Ahmed, president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce mentioned that though the business community is facing temporary setbacks presently, hopefully the businesses will emerge stronger from this adversity. He emphasized on the need of more integration, cohesion, capacity building and knowledge sharing in the South Asian region to build robust trade network.



IBCCI vice president Shoeb Chowdhury also took part in the webinar. He thanked Indian High Commission in Dhaka and Indian government to stand by Bangladesh with Hydroxychloroquine tablets meant for treating coronavirus patients.



He raised the issue of humanitarian approach to address the crisis stoked by COVID-19 pandemic.



Leaders from the Pran Group, Iffad Group, SBI Bangladesh, Indofil and CEAT amongst others put forward their ideas on the new challenges to global trade and the regional scenario across various sectors of economy.



Pran Group chairman said, the Kerala Model which successfully addressed the spread of the virus, could be applied in Bangladesh too.



The business leaders appreciated the initiative taken by the High Commission of India and IBCCI to reach out to the industry leaders in these unprecedented times.



The Indian High Commission and IBCCI decided to chalk out a plan of action to address the crisis emerged due to COVID-19 outbreak.





