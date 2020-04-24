China to give WHO US$30m more after US freezes funds

China had already donated US$20 million to the WHO in March 2020. -Reuters



China announced on Thursday it will donate another US$30 million (S$42.7 million) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, days after Washington said it would freeze funding.





"China has decided to donate another US$30 million in cash to the WHO, in addition to the previous donation of US$20 million, to support the global fight against Covid-19 and strengthen developing countries' health systems," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.





He added that China's contribution to the UN agency "reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO".







The US, which is the WHO's biggest contributor, accused the WHO last week of "mismanaging" the Covid-19 crisis, drawing ire from Beijing as both countries spar over the deadly virus.





In announcing the funding freeze last week, US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of covering up the seriousness of the Covid-19 outbreak in China before it spread. Trump said US taxpayers provided between US$400 million and US$500 million per year to the WHO, while "in contrast, China contributes roughly US$40 million a year and even less".







The United States has reported more coronavirus infections than any other country, with about 680,000 cases and more than 34,000 deaths. (To track infections by state, see here here)





U.S. testing has been delayed here and chaotic largely due to bureaucratic roadblocks and mistakes at the federal level. Trump, who initially downplayed the threat of the coronavirus outbreak to the country, has pledged to ramp up testing.





States are "far from being able to do enough tests to enable us to move to the next phase of responding to the pandemic," says here Jen Kates of the Kaiser Family Foundation. She says there are no details in the guidelines on how much testing is needed.







State governments also need more people to track new infections through phone calls and visits. Alphabet's Google and Apple Inc are working together on software to make contact tracing easier. The software is expected to be available here in mid-May.





"Not one of the 50 U.S. states currently has surveillance capabilities sufficient to enable case-based interventions at the necessary scale," Duke University researchers wrote in an extensive look here at testing needs.







The White House guidelines don't provide any information on how to get there. Charmaine Yoest of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank said the White House was right to leave decisions on reopening economies to state leaders.







"It has to be done based on the data that applies to their communities and their workforce," she said. But data on infections, and the means to deal with them, may be hard to come by.







"There is no - zero, zip, zilch - way to upscale testing, PPE (personal protective equipment) production, hospital readiness, the public health workforce ... without robust federal leadership," tweeted Jeremy Konyndyk, senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. "States don't have the capacity or resources to achieve these things on their own."





---AFP, Beijing





Leave Your Comments