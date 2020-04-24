Germany announces $10.8bn coronavirus package

The measures come as Europe's largest economy takes it first steps back toward normality with a number of businesses opening up for the first time in a month. -Reuters



The German government unveiled a $10.8 billion (€10 billion) economic package on Thursday to pay for additional unemployment benefits and new tax cuts to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.







The measures come as Europe's largest economy takes it first steps back toward normality with a number of businesses opening up for the first time in a month, and politicians declaring the coronavirus "under control."





Workers forced to stay at home by the pandemic and government measures to contain it will now receive between 70 and 77 percent of net salary from the fourth month of unemployment, a ten percent increase on previous provisions.





From the seventh month, they will receive between 80 and 87 percent. Those already unemployed will see their benefits extended for a further three months this year.





The coalition government also announced that VAT on the gastronomy sector - which has been hard-hit by closures of restaurants and cafes - would be cut from 19 percent to seven percent for one year from July 1.







With many schools closed and expected to re-open gradually, the government also said it would provide financial support to families to purchase a computer for online lessons.







Those in greatest need can receive up to €150. The new injection comes on top of a total program of support for the German economy of some €1.100 trillion, consisting mainly of public guarantees for business loans.





The 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic was confirmed to have reached Germany on 27 January 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed and contained near Munich, Bavaria.[5] The majority of the cases in January and early February originated from the headquarters of a car parts manufacturer there. On 25 and 26 February, multiple cases related to the Italian outbreak were detected in Baden-Württemberg.







A large cluster linked to a carnival event was formed in Heinsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, with the first death reported on 9 March 2020.[6][7] New clusters were introduced in other regions via Heinsberg as well as via people coming from Italy, Iran and China,[8] from where non-Germans could arrive by plane until 17-18 March.





German disease and epidemic control is advised by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) according to a national pandemic plan. The outbreaks were first managed in a containment stage,[9] which attempted to minimise the expansion of clusters.







The German government and several health officials stated that the country was well prepared and at first saw no need to take special measures to stock up or limit public freedom. Since 13 March, the pandemic has been managed in the protection stage as per the RKI plan, with German states mandating school and kindergarten closures, postponing academic semesters and prohibiting visits to nursing homes to protect the elderly.







Two days later, borders to five neighbouring countries were closed. On 22 March, the government announced the imposition of a national curfew which authorises individuals to leave their living quarters for certain activities e.g. commuting to work, engaging in sports or purchasing groceries but not in groups exceeding two people if they do not share the same household.





---AFP, Berlin

