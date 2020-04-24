Finland PM to work from home

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin



Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin works from home from Thursday as a precaution against possible exposure to the coronavirus, her office said.





The decision was made after Marin was told a close contact of someone who had been working at her official residence last week had tested positive on Wednesday. "The possibility of exposure is extremely low," the office wrote in a statement, adding Marin was symptomless and feeling well.







The individual, who was also asymptomatic, did not meet the prime minister, her family members or her advisory staff when working at the residence, the office said.The 2020 coronavirus pandemic in Finland is an ongoing viral pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a novel infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).







The first case of COVID-19 in Finland during the 2019-20 worldwide pandemic was confirmed on 29 January 2020, when a Chinese tourist visiting Ivalo from Wuhan tested positive for the virus.







According to The New York Times, Finland is the most prepared of the Nordic countries for the current pandemic situation. On 27 March, the Parliament voted unanimously to close the borders of the Uusimaa region, which has the most confirmed cases.



in hopes of slowing down the epidemic in the rest of the country. The restriction came into force the following midnight. Uusimaa has 1.7 million inhabitants, nearly one third of Finland's total population, and contains the capital city Helsinki. Travel to and from Uusimaa is prohibited without a valid reason and several hundred police officers are enforcing the restriction with the assistance of the Finnish Defense Forces.





---Reuters, Helsinki

