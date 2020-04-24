Worldwide waffling





A killing spree in Nova Scotia over the weekend claimed the lives of at least 22 people. Leaders around the world have offered their condolences to all those affected.In a message shared from the Royal Family's Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth II sent her condolences to the victims' loved ones."Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives." The message went on to acknowledge the bravery of the RCMP and first responders.









Google dedicated its doodle Wednesday to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The animated illustration was in celebration of the planet and one its smallest, most critical organisms: the bee. "Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of the world's crops possible, as well as 85 per cent of the world's flowering plants," the doodle stated.The idea for 'Earth Day' was birthed by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. It was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, when around 20 million Americans took to the streets across the country for a healthy and sustainable environment.Today, the day is recognized to emphasize the need to protect the planet. Air pollution has improved in many countries and wild animals are reclaiming spaces in cities.









Hours after questioning a journalist for her social media posts, the head of the cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was called out for his own old tweet terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "sadistic". Amid a growing controversy, Tahir Ashraf, Superintendent of Police of the cyber police wing, was forced to delete his tweet posted in 2013.In his tweet, the police officer had referred to an NDTV interview of PM Modi on the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which the then Chief Minister had said it would pain him "even if a puppy came under a car".









Fifty years ago today, the first Earth Day was marked in the United States as a peaceful call for environmental reform, following a massive oil spill off the coast of California. Half a century later, this annual day unites millions across the globe, drawing attention to the huge challenges facing our planet.Now more than ever, Earth Day offers an opportunity for us all to reflect upon our relationship with the planet, amid the most powerful possible message that nature can surprise us at any moment, with devastating consequences for pretty much every individual. It is a time when the health of the planet and its people has never been so important.The nexus between nature, climate and sustainable development was embodied in 2020.



