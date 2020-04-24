Diner Sheshe





"Around 30 years ago, an elderly lady employed me as the driver of her food van and from day 1, I was fascinated by her entire set up - she employed underprivileged women as her cooks. During the day they made fresh snacks, and in the evening madamji and I'd set off in our tiny tempo to sell it all.





When we started parking at the same spot every day, people began to recognize us and business picked up. This was a time when no one had even heard of food trucks, so selling from a tempo was quite a unique concept! When a few years later madamji started talking about shutting down the entire operation because of her health issues, I offered to take over.





My wife has always been a smart and enterprising woman so I convinced her to give it a try and that's how we started working together - we've been doing it for 25 years now. When we took over, my wife made a lot of improvements - she studied the customer base, did quality checks, trained the women and tweaked our products.





Today we have a lot of loyal customers - we've supplied food for their weddings and birthday parties and even sent parcels to America! The best part is, we're still providing employment to those underprivileged women.





Every day they prepare fresh products for us and when we come to this spot in the evening, in just 2 hours, we're completely sold out and ready to return home with an empty tempo and a smile on our faces! All those years ago, I grabbed an opportunity that came my way without much thought. But thanks to women power, I went from being a driver to an entrepreneur overnight!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

