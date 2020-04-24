218 policemen infected with coronavirus

Police personnel have been working relentlessly to ensure the social distance in the city. -Agency



A total of 218 policemen have been infected with coronavirus while discharging their duties across the country till Thursday morning.





Besides, 652 police members are there in home quarantine, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana, reports UNB.





He said a major portion of two lakh members of Bangladesh Police are working across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus directly from the field.







Though they (police) have been provided with personal protection equipment as much as possible, those are inadequate against the demand, he said adding, "We are working to meet the demand."





"Of course, our patriotic members never waited for their full protection. They are not sitting idle. They are doing everything possible to protect the common people," the AIG (Media) said.





Since they have to get very close to people in every task to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some members of the police are unknowingly being infected with the virus, Sohel Rana said.





"A total of 218 members, including constables and officers of different ranks, have been infected across the country. There are 652 policemen in quarantine," he said. The AIG (Media) also said adequate measures have been taken at the directive of the Prime Minister for the treatment of these policemen.







"Inspector General Benazir Ahmed is personally enquiring about the infected police members and also giving necessary directives. Besides, all possible initiatives are being taken to keep everyone safe while on duty," he said.





Leave Your Comments