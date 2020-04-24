7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy Friday



The 7th anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, the worst-ever tragedy in the country's multi-billion dollar ready-made garment (RMG) industry, will be observed on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.







This year, there will be no outdoor programs to recall the victims as the country is in nationwide shutdown over global coronavirus outbreak, reports UNB.





Different right bodies, worker organizations and left-leaning political parties, including Rana Plaza Survivors' Association, usually arrange various programs every year, remembering the tragedy.





On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing, 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others.





