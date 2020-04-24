The role of media in averting adverse effects of Covid-19





Media is indeed very significant nowadays, as it has an unquestionable role in refining the outlook of people.







This is because it keeps us connected with the outside world, and without media we would be totally in the dark and cut off from the rest of the world. We have to believe in media because it provides information about events around the world instantly.







Besides, media also shapes our opinion and they maintain a link between the government and the people, and for the cause of technological advancement such as internet bringing even more forms of electronic media to our home, and modern newspapers and news channels cover nearly every sphere of humane activities such as the economic situation, education, business, politics, the theatre, radio, cinema and sport.



Now, it is very pertinent that media is also keeping its' indubitable role for averting the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has killed at least 120 people in the Bangladesh till 22 April this year.







The death toll from Covid-19 is increasing throughout the April because testing was slow to begin in Bangladesh.





Here, media has already kept a crucial role in motivating positive behaviors and reducing the escalation of adverse ones regarding the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and evidently the media is reporting on what's happening. So, media is playing an active role by demonstrating authentic reports.







Furthermore, by publishing affirmative news during this pandemic, media is just doing philanthropic work and obviously we are seeing the government along with the general people donating more towards the poor people, and a lot of community support.





So, these are the belongings the media are reporting on that have a positive impact, rather than intensifying negative effects like the panic; as the mass people are extremely influenced by actions and behaviors happening nearby to them.







The wide-spread virus has a high transmission rate and it is seriously affecting all classes of people but we have no precise vaccines. So, we need to depend on conventional public health methods to restrain this pandemic; such as, isolation and quarantine and physical distancing.







Here, social media are keeping significantrole by providing the reasons for isolation, quarantine, physical distance and practical adviceetcetera.Accordingly, the media coverage of the covid-19 is keeping acrucial role in motivating public attention.







On the other hand, the media (print, electronic or social) too has its downside. Sometimes they may spread ill-founded news just to sell their papers.







Furthermore, we have panic memory where A Facebook account of a religious minority person was hacked, a fake post against our religion and denigrating our Prophet was posted, which then went viral in media, and in apparent retaliation a huge 'spontaneous' mob (in one case it was reported that participants in the rally were brought in by buses) gathered within a very short time and attacked places of worship of other religions and vandalized their properties.







In Ramu, several Buddhist temples reduced to ashes were historical treasures for Bangladesh. So, in some cases the media have failed to guide the public consciousness and hold the authority to account. Apart from this, in all other cases we have to believe in the media because they bring us the latest news and the influence of media on our lives is mostly positive.







Nevertheless, we have observed that media (print, electronic or social) are covering the latest news of civd-19, continuously reporting the number of deaths, infected patients as well as possible causes of the virus.







By doing these generous activities the media (print, electronic or social) are uninterruptedly keeping significant role foraverting the adverse impacts of Covid-19.







I fine, we can say that the media (print, electronic or social) will disseminate both positive and negative news, keep up a strong sense of social responsibility and ensure verified news not capable of causing panic.





The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Law, Northern University Bangladesh, and advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

