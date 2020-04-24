Prime Minister's visionary plans for Covid-19 really admirable





A widely known deadly virus Covid-19 began to start its crazy move from December of immediate outgoing year. Wuhan of China- a much discussed region - was its originating place that is claiming lives within only fourteen days or two weeks.







The virus, being much contagious, is moving fast through people to people touch worldwide. Within four months, Covid-19 has been able to keep its strong presence in more than two hundred countries with affecting thousand people daily. Close to 0.2 million people of all ages have died.







In view of seeing crazy move of Covid-19, the affected countries' chiefs are passing sleepless nights to save people with launching various timely steps.







Minutes after declaration by World Health Organization (WHO) as pandemic all countries went on lockdown strictly. The birth place of novel coronavirus -Wuhan, a key city of China wore a deserted look for long four -month. All operations were closed there.





No man seen to move from one place to another. What is worrying that some well planned economies in the world - Italy, Spain, UK, USA, France saw huge death tolls within very shortest time? Even though, their continuous efforts did not save lives. Against the backdrop of facing such worst situation was only unconsciousness among the people of those countries hit hard by Covid-19.







Over the past ten-year, Bangladesh made tremendous progress in many areas. Among others a dozen mega projects funded by other nations are one of them. Some projects and programs are underway.





The on-going development works are totally stopped due to presence of novel coronavirus. The government, in the meantime, has announced bailout packages worth Tk 95,619 crore which is 3.3 percent of GDP aiming to save our economy and our people hit by outbreak-coronavirus.







When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced theses packages in phases, I always kept my eyes on television screen to hear her visionary plans.







The timely declaration of financial packages came to the nation following aggressive dominance of coronavirus in our economy. The packages will definitely cover all arenas and no people would remain unfed- I am confirmed.







Round the clock she is keeping her eyes in all affairs in the country. Inception general leave announced suddenly to avoid virus, she does not want to see any public gatherings. According to her order, military and police people are patrolling day and night across the country to avert any gatherings.







If found any crowd lawful activities would be taken. The wagers working in export-oriented industries have already got their monthly salary from packages of Tk 50 billion announced by her. After a gap of some days, she is continuously reading updated development information that is being collected from nook and corner of the country.







Even though, she ran hour's long discussions with 64 Districts Commissioners (DCs) and local governments at a stretch through video conference. She wants to see a poverty-free Bangladesh.







Whenever and whatever needed to fight against Covid-19, she is promised to provide any time- she shared her views to District rulers in the conference. She urged the people to stay at home adding that food and finance will go to them on time.







Around 5 million ration cards and a lot of programs for poverty-stricken people had been introduced and afterwards it might be scaled up depending on demand.







For confirming food surplus, she is requesting all to link with agricultural activities. Fallen land must be brought under cultivation at a large scale as precautionary measures if seen shortage of food in the aftermath of coronavirus.







The able daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman- Sheikh Hasina always dreams to take the country ahead through undertaking visionary plans and programs.







Around 30 million people could die of starvation worldwide due to Covid-19; World Food Program (WFP) expressed its views recently. Millions of people are likely to lose their jobs resulting in remaining unfed.







Already 25 million people of USA applied for unemployment benefit- the report said. So, in view of theses grim scenario around the world, our visionary prime minister did not make any delay to take timely actions in respect of saving our emerging economy.







According to report in newspapers and TV channels, many vegetables producers are not getting fair prices from local markets. Transport facilities for carrying produced products have to be managed anyhow from state side. Our country produces milk of billion litre but the milk people are passing toughest time for absence of transport facilities for supply.







In this moment, a smart supply chain management needs to be ensured. Otherwise, the producers will lose their momentum for producing any.







Proudly speaking, honorable prime minister has done a lot for the nation. She is the only figure who is supervising all affairs held across the country. Her efforts to save and feed people are truly admirable. She might have increased her look after towards 1.2 million Rohingya people living in Cox's Bazar district.







Now, Rohingya refugees will be forced to stay at their pavilion by local administration. I want to give salute towards people who are working for the country in this moment. Bangladesh, being free from Pakistani occupation in 1971, got nothing but soil and some sick industries.











The writer is a banker and

analyst of economic affairs.

Email:



The writer is a banker and analyst of economic affairs.
Email: [email protected]

