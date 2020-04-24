Emphasize education during the pandemic





Now all around the globe we are in midst of macabre situation. It is of deadly occurrence all around the globe along with that of in all South Asian nations.







The subject is quite vast hence this writer from the Indian state of West Bengal representing a popular English language daily of Dhaka hence decided to concentrate upon two closer and friendly Saarc nations India and Bangladesh.







At the present juncture entire global citizens along with that of India and Bangladesh are terribly disturbed with a type of pandemic disease by the name of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on account of which all of us are badly locked up by the administrators of each nations of the globe which is also inclusive of India and Bangladesh.







Taking the instance of India and Bangladesh we find all schools, colleges, universities, corporate houses, businesses, doctors clinics etc various others have been put under lockdown. Even international public gatherings have been put off by the governments of both nations.







Again coming back to the issue of education we find the school results, college results as well as that of University ones in different parts of the country as well as that of Bangladesh too are in a state of tremendous uncertainty thereby creating doldrums in the lives of various modern generations of both nations.







Despite all the confusions we find that government of India has declared that to those students who are in the process of getting promoted to Class-X11 or 2nd semester of any college stream should be promoted to subsequent higher stream in different parts of India.







In this sphere there arises confusion. Those examiners of humanities especially entrusted in the task of checking English Honors, Bengali Honors, History Honors, Economics Honors, and Political Science Honors etc along with various subjects of science stream are now in the midst of severe pressures to check the papers fast thereby proper judgment is not meted out to deserving candidates.







Even during the year 2019 we are well aware of that when entire India was terribly busy with National Election so in order to carry on the elections all around the country results were hurriedly declared. Same way at the present juncture when everything is under mass lockdown due to acute pandemic Coronavirus (Covid-19) all the academicians of India have sincerely emphasized upon proper delivery of education system.







The same thought has been propagated all over Bangladesh. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to throw light upheld Indian education despite the current crisis of Covid-19.





Ways to upheld Indian education system despite any major crisis all over India:





Crisis is a major phenomenon all over the globe. So what we notice is that whenever any crisis takes place such as present Covid-19 it should be our humble task to upheld Indian education to highest level.







There are some Indian nationals whom we find that who tend become nervous in the midst of this crisis instead of accepting this harsh reality.







Contrarily we must accept this crisis courageously and fight out till the end to win the battle. Not only the common people to fight out it is also our high profiled counseling psychologists based in different parts of India that we should not be upset on the occurrence of this massive pandemic rather with all our courage and conviction we must fight till the end to win the battle and also motivate our children to carry on with their education.







Along with the counseling psychologists teachers of schools, colleges and universities based in different parts of India always motivate present generations to achieve success in the field of education.







Parents of students are also no less lagging behind in their efforts to encourage their wards to carry on with their education amidst all sorts of crisis. However there are some common ways and means available within our means by which we can motivate our wards to encourage our child by which they can complete their education among which some of the common ways and means are stated as follow:





* Modern generations should have full confidence upon self to complete their education.





* Modern generations should be transparent and crystal clear in their approach to complete education.





* Modern generations must pursue their areas of interests in order to have successful academic life.





* Modern generations must develop the hardcore habits of reading books in both English languages as well as in various mother languages.





* Modern generations should be well equipped with computers.





* Modern generations should develop high profound thinking habits.





At the present juncture we find that all over India and Bangladesh there has been mass lockdown which covers various government bodies, corporate bodies, academic bodies as well as professional bodies.





In this frustrating situations we find there are quite good many citizens who have being terribly in a tense situations whereas there are many those who have the habits of reading and writing seemed to be the lucky elements who did not feel any moment of time bored and monotonous rather with this creative habits along with others are richly successful in this moment of pandemic Covid-19 virus.







This gives us a signal that crisis is imminent in any moment of human lives but we should not break down so easily rather we must fight out amidst specter of granite and gumption. This should the true pathways in our life which cannot be denied by all civil, rational and analytical citizens of India.





If anyone of us applies intelligence in our mind we are the victors in our life especially in this Covid-19 phase of the year 2020. So whatever reverses we suffer on account of Covid-19 Indian educational ambience should not suffer any reverses.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata







Leave Your Comments