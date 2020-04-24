Zahid Hasan stands by helpless people



The popular actor ZahidHasan registered his name in providing helping hand to the helpless people amid the coronavirus pandemic as the Low-income people have suffered the most in these days of coronavirus outbreak.







However, the actor has provided relief not only in the capital but also in his own area Sirajganj.







Some volunteers are assisting in this relief work funded by Zahid Hassan. However, the identities of those who are receiving assistance through this program are kept confidential.







ZahidHasan said, "I have been helping helpless people for a long time. But I'm not interested in letting everyone know. Because, I think it is a kind of contempt to those who take help to disclose such work to everyone. So it's best to keep it hide."







The actor further said that my personal activities will continue. I have also donated money to the Actors' Association and the Directors Guild.

Leave Your Comments