Tarin's initiative in coronavirus awareness





Actress TarinJahan is taking part in awareness work at home. The actress has recently taken part in an awareness campaign on behalf of the Ministry of Health. The video is expected to be aired soon. She also took part in an awareness documentary on BTV, which is now being aired.





TarinJahan said, "I am staying at home. I think we can overcome this crisis if everyone is aware of themselves. I pray to God to protect us from the coronavirus."





It should be noted that TarinJahan has associated herself with some other social activities. She is setting up a fund with a few dance artistes to help helpless and distressed dancers. LailaHasan and Evan ShahriarShohag are also with this initiative. Apart from this, the actors are also helping in organizing the organization.

