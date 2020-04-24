Shawkat Ali Emon's 'Coffeer Peyala'



Shawkat Ali Emon has been at the forefront of music composers and directors in both numbers and success for two decades. Movies and audio songs are equally important to him. Not only does he like to make others sing but he himself also is a prolific singer. However, that is entirely a hobby for him and the numbers are really few.





After a long time Shawkat Ali Emon has sung a new song and that too according to a piece of music that has been composed by someone else. He said that this is the first time for him to sing a single song in someone else's melody. This special song, 'CoffeerPeyala' was released on the internet Tuesday.





Akash Mahmud composed the love song in the words of Ashik Mahmud. Shawkat Ali Emon said, "I like having people sing rather than sing myself. Becoming a singer was never in my mind.





As work pressure is less I sang the song which was composed by Akash. I also heard the song and it is very beautiful. After singing, I thought to myself that this was the first single I have sung to someone else's melody. If it wasn't for the situation created by coronavirus, I might have missed this opportunity."

