Yami knew'Vicky Donor' was going to be something special

Yami Gautam



Actor Yami Gautamgot nostalgic looking back at her Bollywood debut film 'Vicky Donor', which released eight years ago. She says the film that dealt with sperm donation and infertility, taught her to listen to her instincts and be fearless in her choices.





"What made the film so memorable is the team that collaborated together. It was one of the most memorable shoots in terms of learning team collaboration. Everybody was so energetic, giving and supportive of each other," she recalled.





Yami shared that the film led her to root for roles that have substance. "It helped me explore myself as an actor. I remember the process of preparing for Vicky Donor.







We had workshops and we were so thorough with the script. After packing up we would sit with Shoojit da (Sircar) andJuhi (Chaturvedi) and work on upcoming scenes. It taught me to listen to my instincts and be fearless in my choices.







It was a path-breaking script. I credit the film for strengthening my desire to be part of such stories that have depth and impact," she said.





She said the film's director ShoojitSircar was one of the main reasons why she had said yes to the movie. "I had watched 'Yahaan' and I thought it was a beautiful film.







When I had just heard the concept of 'Vicky Donor' and I had auditioned for it, my instincts said 'I wish I get this part'. The concept was so fresh and the script was so funny," Yami recalled.

