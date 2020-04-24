Disha, Tiger are not living together, says Krishna





Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, has turned down rumors of his rumored girlfriend DishaPatani staying with them during lockdown.







While Krishna's boyfriend EbanHayms has moved in with her, she says Disha stays in the vicinity and often meets her during grocery shopping.







Krishna had recently posted a picture and had credited Disha for her make-up. Enquired about the same, Krishna told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "She isn't, but she lives close by.





We go grocery-shopping sometimes." Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farm between Mumbai and Pune and is focusing all his attention to his huge garden.





