Published:  12:00 AM, 24 April 2020

Bella twins reveal they used to work as waitresses

Professional wrestler and reality star Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have opened about their experience of working as waitresses before they made it to WWE. The twin sisters- dubbed as the 'Bella Twins,' both worked as waitresses at the restaurant chain 'Hooters.' The sisters candidly spoke about their lives while playing a game of Truth Or Dab in a new YouTube video. The game required the 36-year-old twins to either expose a secret or bite into a vegan wing slathered in hot sauce.  Both sisters retired from the WWE last year and Nikki has shared that it was in fact a brain cyst that drove her decision to step away from the sport.


