Shakib's favourite bat fetches TK 20 lakhs from auction



Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan whose ongoing two-year ban by ICC has coincided with the suspension of international cricket, has sold his favourite cricket bat for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer living in the USA for funding the fight against Covid-19, after auctioning his favourite bat he used in the 2019 World Cup.





Earlier, Shakib's fellow teammate Mushfiqur Rahim, who had also auctioned the bat with which he scored Bangladesh's first Test double-hundred in 2013. "Thank you for wholeheartedly participating in the bidding of my special 2019 WC bat through the charity auction held by Auction4Action.







Thanks to all of you, it was sold for BDT 20,00,000.00 and all proceeds will go to The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation which will utilise every taka for helping those in need." Shakib wrote in his official facebook page on Thursday.







"We are facing a challenge we have never seen before and need to help each in every possible way to win this war. Let's thank all the celebrated personalities who will take part in this amazing auction and help donate to their chosen charities.







Hopefully I will be able to take part again soon with some other memorabilia of mine worth some value to you all." He added "Thanks again for all the support and kindness. I feel my strongest when I receive such love from you." Shakib concluded.







Starting off from the base price of 500,000 BDT [Bangladeshi Taka], Shakib's bat fetched four times the base amount, before the auction, hosted on a Facebook page, ended on Wednesday evening. The funds raised by Shakib's bat will go towards funding his foundation in their fight against the pandemic.





"Not only in ODI, I used this bat in every format. It has started from the Ireland match even the last match I had played for Bangladesh against Afghanistan I used this bat in that match."







Shakib said. "I am still 'not out' with that bat, I was unbeaten in my last game," Shakib was quoted as saying in a live video arranged by the Auction 4 Action page.





Shakib mentioned how he played the entire 2019 World Cup, barring the England game, with the auctioned bat. He scored 606 runs in eight matches at an average 86.57 at the World Cup, the third highest by any batsman in the tournament.





"I could not even score a single run with the other bat and then I realized that maybe this is the bat I need to score runs with. Even I played with this bat in the last match that I played for Bangladesh against Afghanistan before being suspended."Shakib added.





Recently, India's batsman KL Rahul donated parts of his kit to raise funds, while last month, England wicketkeeper-bat Jos Buttler raised over £65,000 by auctioning the jersey he wore in the World Cup final against New Zealand.





