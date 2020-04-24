Pakistan drops 1,800 terrorists from watch-list

Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Agency



Ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-laundering watchdog FATF, Pakistan has removed names of 1800 terrorists from its watch-list, as per a report published by a US-based start-up that automates watch-list compliance.





The country has also removed the name of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.





"According to Castellum.AI, a RegTECH startup that automates watch-list compliance, Pakistan removed about 1,800 names from its terrorist watch-list since March 9th without any public explanation, including Zaka ur-Rehman, an alias of the Lashkar E Taiba leader and alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks," Castellum.AI, a New York-based regulatory technology company, said in its report.





"At its height in October 2018, Pakistan's terrorist watch-list, the Proscribed Persons List, had about 7,600 names, according to a report from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog," it said.





"Between March 9th and March 27th, Castellum.AI data showed that Pakistan removed 1,069 names from the Proscribed Persons List, and that all those names then appeared on the country's Denotified List, a term used in Pakistan to signify an official removal.







Since March 27th, about 800 more names were removed from the terrorist watch-list and placed on the Denotified List," read the website.





"Since its peak, about 3,800 names were removed from the Proscribed Persons List, without explanation or notification to the public," it said.



Pakistan's Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) lead, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), broadly describes the listing process and restrictions on proscribed persons on its website, including that over 200 million in Pakistani rupee were frozen, but there is no explanation regarding why about 3,800 names were removed since October 2018, Castellum.AI said.





Pakistan is working to implement an action plan that has been mutually agreed to with the FATF, part of which involves "demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions", it said.





It is possible that these removals are part of Pakistan's action plan to implement FATF recommendations.



While Pakistan received a rating of "low" effectiveness from the FATF regarding terrorist financing preventive measures and financial sanctions, the FATF did note in February that Pakistan has largely addressed 14 of 27 action items, with varying levels of progress made on the rest of the action.



The FATF will again evaluate Pakistan's progress in June 2020.





