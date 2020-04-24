Kamal calls for $ 600m financing from AIIB to repair Corona virus impact



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday called for urgent financial assistance of $ 600 million from Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB), in addition to $450 allocated recently, to fight COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery in the upcoming 2020-2021 financial year.







Of the fresh appeal, $ 100 million sought in aid for rehabilitation of micro, small and cottage industries across the country while $ 500 million as budget assistance for the coming fiscal starting on July 1, a finance ministry press release says.





The $500 million budget assistance sought for the agriculture and livestock sectors to help millions of enterprise and household initiatives of poultry, fish and livestock farming and automation of the agriculture sector like establishing cold storage, firm output processing units and raw hide processing plants.





Kamal made the call during a teleconference with the AIIB President Jin Liqun on Thursday. AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations (Region 1), D. J. Pandian too joined the teleconference, said the finance ministry.





Finance Minister told the AIIB President that the COVID-19 outbreak hits hard the economy of Bangladesh making it difficult to mobilize sufficient funds for the upcoming budget.







He said the COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted to losing of jobs of the expatriate Bangladeshis and leaves a subsequent impact on inflow of inward remittances.





"In this crisis period, I appreciate AIIB's recent allocation of $450 million for us. But, situation leading t such a stage, we need more funds," Kamal told the AIIB President.





The finance minister also inform the AIIB President that the government of Bangladesh has announced Tk 956.19 billion stimulus packages, which was worth of 3.3 percent of national GDP, in aid for economic recovery.





The AIIB President lauded the overall initiatives taken by government of Bangladesh to fight the Corona virus pandemic.





The board of directors of AIIB will actively consider Bangladesh's call for financial assistance; and will give feedback," Jin Liqun told Kamal, according to the finance ministry statement.





AIIB's current portfolio of financial assistance reached $ 1.18 billion for Bangladesh since its founding.





The funds were allocated for implementing seven different projects.





Bangladesh is a founding member of the bank.







