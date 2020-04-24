Biman seeks Tk15,000 million loan from BB



Biman Bangladesh Airlines has sought Tk15,000 million loan from Bangladesh Bank to finance its activities during lockdown amid global coronavirus pandemic.





Md Mokabbir Hossain, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the national carrier said that they have sought loan as working capital. He also said that they have made the loan proposal a day after the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular for distributing loans.





The Biman MD said that they submitted the proposal through Sonali Bank head office. The proposal will be sent to the central bank from Sonali Bank, he added. Most airlines around the world have been very badly hit by the prevailing pandemic caused by COVID-19.

