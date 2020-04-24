Birdem closes ICU as 4 patients tested COVID-19 positive



Four patients who were undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), tested coronavirus positive. Following the incident, the ICU of the hospital was closed on Thursday. As many as 11 nurses of the hospital were diagnosed with the virus, said a joint director of the hospital.





Thirty-seven doctors, 85 nurses, seven ward boys and 12 cleaners are on home quarantine at present. All the staffers of Birdem have been provided with protective gowns, masks and gloves while staffers at emergency unit have been provided goggles and face shields also.





