'Reach relief to jobless people's doorsteps'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the party leaders and activists to identify those became jobless amid COVID-19 outbreak and reach relief goods at their doorsteps.





He came up with the call at a relief distribution program at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital through a videoconference from his official residence on Thursday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "No word can express the situation of those who lost work. After finding out them, relief goods must be reached to their homes," AL relief sub-committee arranged the relief distribution program.





As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL men are distributing relief goods among the poor, destitute and jobless people across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ruling party general secretary said.





"Awami League always stands by the people…many poor and lower-middle income people are now perplexed losing their work and they are living miserably," he added.





