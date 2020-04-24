'Corona packages aimed at rich, not poor'



BNP on Thursday alleged that the government has taken too many steps to protect the rich from coronavirus fallout ignoring the sufferings of the poor and destitute.





Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while distributing relief materials in Munshiganj's Shreenagar area on Thursday.





Rizvi said, "The government has announced stimulus packages of thousands of crores of taka for businessmen and the rich. It's taking various other steps, including special hospitals, for the wealthy people."







The government is not taking effective steps to ease the sufferings of the poor and low-income people, he further said. "The government is hardly bothered about the starvation and food crisis of the marginalized people."





The BNP leader alleged that though people across the country are crying out for government's assistance, the relief materials, including rice, bought with public money are being recovered from the houses of Awami League leaders.





