'BSTI strengthens surveillance ahead of Ramadan'



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has intensified its surveillance activities across the country to ensure safe food during the holy month of Ramadan.





"Throughout the year, BSTI conducts mobile courts and surveillance drives across the country. BSTI has strengthened its drives ahead of Ramadan to ensure safe food," he said.





The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting at the Industries Ministry conference room in the city, reports BSS.







The meeting was held for ensuring safe and quality products for the consumers in the fasting month of Ramadan, proper implementation of the stimulus packages announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and taking effective measures for implementation of the Prime Minister's 31-point direction to fight the coronavirus.





Humayun instructed BSTI to continue its other services, including testing the quality of products in any situation.





To ensure the supply of safe food during the Ramadan, he said, it is essential to open different supper shops across the country and increase the surveillance activities.





"BSTI has recently taken up awareness programs on production and use of quality products for all, including producers and consume," he added.





He asked BSTI to continue sending warning letters to the food producing industries so that they produce quality products.





