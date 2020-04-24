

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said there will be no special treatment for VIPs and wealthy patients.







He came up with the remarks at the regular health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali following huge criticisms on social media that there is a move to prepare a special hospital for VIPs and wealthy people, reports UNB.





"The government has taken no such step. Hospitals will operate equally for everyone and provide the same treatment to everybody," the minister said.







Zahid Maleque urged every government employee not to make statements without permission from higher authorities.

