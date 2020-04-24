Coronavirus: Global death tolls reaches 190,654









The global death toll from coronavirus reached 190,654 on Friday morning.

So far, 2,718,699 cases have been confirmed around the world after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,782,425 are currently being treated and 58,678 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 745,620 people have recovered.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 127 deaths and 4,186 cases.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

