8 more test positive for coronavirus in Kishoreganj; Total cases 174









Eight more were diagnosed with coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of such cases to 174.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said samples of 126 people were sent for test on Sunday and the results of 118 sample were found on Thursday. Of them, eight people tested positive.

Civil surgeon office sources said 14 people were infected with coronavirus in Sadar upazila, three in Hossainpur upazila, 16 in Karimganj upazila, 24 in Tarail upazila, four in Pakundia upazila, twelve in Katiadi upaizla, ten in Kuliarchar upazila, 42 in Bhairab upazila, five in Nikli upazila, six in Bajitpur upazila, 11 in Itna upazila, 24 in Mithamoin upazila and three in Astagram upazila.

