2 coronavirus cases detected in Bhola









Two people including a child tested positive for coronavirus in the district for the first time on Thursday.

Bhola Civil Surgeon Ratan Kumar Dhali said a young man aged about 22 of Manpura upazila and an eight-year-old girl of Borhanuddin upazila were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the district.

Manpura Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rashid said the young man, a hotel employee, came from Dhaka recently and he had no symptoms. But suspecting his travel history, the authorities concerned collected his sample and sent to Barishal for test.

According to the civil surgeon office, samples of 223 people were collected in the district and of them 221 tested negative.

