Google Doodle inspires people to stay home









Google, a search engine giant, on Friday started its campaign urging people to stay home for saving lives by a special doodle on its regular home page.





The animated doodle shows that every single letter of ‘Google’ is busy with indoor activities like readying, playing musical instruments, exercising and connecting with loved ones over long phone calls.





Meanwhile, Google launched special messages for users in favour of its campaign over staying home during the coronavirus pandemic to curb the spread.





It says protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions.





Google provides some specific advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as follows-- clean hands often, use soap and water, maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.





It also urges people to cover nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.





If you have fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance, advises Google saying that follow the directions of your local health authorities.





Last week, Google paid rich tributes to doctors, nurses and medical staff during this global coronavirus pandemic by separate doodles every day.

