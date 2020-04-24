Sick Khaleda to observe fasting in quarantine









Despite having various ailments, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will observe fasting and receive treatment in the holy month of Ramadan staying in quarantine.





“Madam (Khaleda) has been in quarantine amid the coronavirus shutdown. She’s been receiving treatment from her personal physicians for her illness. She’ll observe fasting remaining in quarantine,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.





Talking to reporters on Friday, he said their chairperson greeted the Muslims in Bangladesh and elsewhere the world on the eve of Ramadan.





A member of Khaled’s personal physicians, wishing anonymity, said the BNP chief is passing time by talking to her son Tanique, two daughters-in-law and granddaughters, reciting from the verses of the holy Quran, reading books and offering prayers.





He said only doctors and close relatives can now meet Khaleda as she wants to remain in isolation until the coronavirus situation improves.





BNP vice chairman and its chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda’s heath condition remains unchanged. “There’s no relief for her from pain in her hands and legs though she’s been undergone therapy. Her diabetes is also still uncontrolled.”





He said Khaleda is worried about the coronavirus situation and its impacts on the country.





On March 25 last, Khaleda was released from jail for six months upon an execute order considering her age and humanitarian ground.





The government passed the executive order for her release on two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country.





Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she had been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.

