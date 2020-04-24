Coronavirus: 8 more ‘test positive’ in Sunamganj









Eight more people, including a physician, ‘tested positive for covid-19’ in Sunamganj in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.





With the latest ones, the total number of identified cases in the district reached 14.





Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, confirmed the development, saying a physician of Sadar Hospital is also among the newly- identified patients.





Civil Surgeon Dr Shamsuddin said most of the patients have recently returned from Dhaka and Narayangaj.





The residences of the patients and their neighbours have been put under lockdown immediately, he added.





A total of 131 people have so far died from the virus across the country while the global death toll reached 190,872 on Friday.

