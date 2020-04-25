Kuwait revises curfew hours for Ramadan



Kuwait has called on its residents to follow the new curfew hours of 4 pm to 8 am for Ramadan, local daily Arab Times has reported.





The Kuwait Minister of Interior emphasized the importance of following government directives to curb the spread of COVID-19, and said legal actions will be taken against curfew violators.





The move comes as other countries in the Middle East started to ease restrictions among their residents to revive their economies, reports Arab News.



