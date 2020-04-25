Syria, Yemen among countries most at risk of famine: UN

The WFP feeds some 12 million Yemenis every month. -AFP



The UN's World Food Program (WFP) has raised concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to famines in the Middle East and North Africa.





Around the world, the agency said those suffering from hunger could be pushed up from 135 million to 250 million. It said the 10 countries most at risk of famine are those embroiled in civil war and conflict, including Syria and Yemen.





Addressing the UN Security Council, David Beasley, head of the WFP, said the world needs to "act wisely and fast" to prevent huge amounts of suffering, reports Arab News.







"I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programs necessary to make certain the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't become a human and food crisis catastrophe," he said.







Partner nations and the UN "don't have time on our side," he added, warning: "We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a few short months." The WFP previously said it was set to halve aid to parts of war-torn Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis due to a funding crisis.



It said some donors had stopped their aid over concerns that deliveries were being obstructed by the Houthis. The comments came as Washington's USAID program recently cut back aid it sends to Yemen due to concerns that the Houthis are using the supplies to control the population.





The WFP feeds some 12 million Yemenis every month, 80 percent of whom are in areas controlled by the Houthis, who have failed to maintain a cease-fire agreement with the country's internationally recognized government.







This has led to further concerns about the safety of transporting aid into the country.





Yemen confirmed its first case of COVID-19 earlier this month. With a weak health system that relies on support from governments and external charities such as Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center aid agencies have warned that the disease could quickly spread in Yemen, causing havoc.







