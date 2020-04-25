UZ chairman distributes relief from own funds

Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major( retd) Mohammad Ali Suman delivering relief among distressed people while driving the transport van on his own in Cumilla on Thursday. -AA



As locals of Daudkandi facing lockdown, collecting daily needs has become a serious hassle in Daudkandi of Cumilla.





At this problematic hour, Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major( retd) Mohammad Ali Suman is delivering relief and food items by driving a van on his own to distressed people and jobless laborers in Cumilla.





He delivered relief among 260 families of Maligaon Union under Daudkandi upazila on Thursday and drove the transport van on his own.





While delivering relief, he said all should come ahead at this troublesome time to help others. He also mentioned every relief distribution project in Daudkandi is being observed properly so there is no chance of corruption to occur.







People should contact the authority immediately if they see any injustice is taking place.





---Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi

Leave Your Comments