RMG workers block Ring Road demanding wages

Hundreds of garment workers city blocked Ring Road on Friday demanding their arrears. -Mostafizur Rahman



Workers of embroidery factories blocked a road in Adabar area of the city on Friday morning demanding that their arrears be cleared.





Witnesses said some 150 workers of the factories gathered on Ring Road around 11am and blocked it, reports UNB.





Officer-in-charge of Adabar Police Station Shahiduzzaman said around 150 embroidery factories are there in Adabar area.





The workers demonstrated demanding payment of their wages for the month of March, the OC said.





After demonstrating on the road for about an hour, they withdrew the blockade, he added.



