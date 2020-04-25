NGOs are doing their best in Corona Context



NGOs are also playing an active role within their ability in Corona (COVID-19) pandemic. The coordination body of NGOs in Bangladesh ADAB said in a press release.







The statement said along with the government the member organizations of ADAB are also working extensively with their own funds in this disaster.







NGOs are conducting awareness programs at the grassroots level using Community Radio, distribution of Leaflet, hanging Banner & Billboard, establishing hand wash point, spraying disinfectant in different places as well as providing emergency foods to the unemployed and poor families on a regular basis.







Apart from this, huge cash supports and relief goods have also been given to the local administration.







As the whole world is affected by the pandemic, donor countries are not in the position to extend their supports as earlier disasters. As a consequence of the deadly disaster, the microcredit operation is completely stopped down so they (MFIs) are also suffering from fund crisis.







It is a great hope that the Bangladesh Government announced a stimulus package for this sector which makes a good inspiration among the MFIs.







However, a large number of NGOs engaged in human development, education, health, and environment development are also fighting for preventing COVID-19. They also need special support in this dilemma. Everyone must work together to solve this global crisis.







ADAB believes that NGOs can play a major role in reaching out to the grassroots poor regarding the distribution of relief and other stimulus programs.







ADAB hope, proper cooperation and coordination will lead us to combat COVID-19 fruitfully.

